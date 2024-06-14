Michigan athlete selected for 2024 U.S. Olympic women's field hockey team

(CBS DETROIT) - An athlete at the University of Michigan was selected to be on the USA field hockey team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.

Abby Tamer, a junior at the university who attended Dexter High School, will represent the U.S. alongside 15 other athletes on the field hockey team.

She redshirted the 2023 season while she trained with Team USA, according to a release from the University of Michigan.

During her collegiate career, Tamer played 39 games throughout two seasons and started 28 at forward and midfield.

"She owns 13 career goals and nine assists, ranking among the team leaders with nine goals in 2022, and was named to the NFHCA All-West Region second team," the university said.

Tamer scored the game-winning goal against Japan during the semifinals of the Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi, India, in January. This win guaranteed that the team would finish in the top three, but the team went on to win silver.

The U.S. women's field hockey team has qualified seven times since women's field hockey was introduced to the Olympics in 1980. The women's team will return to the Olympics in Paris after missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

David Passmore will lead the team as head coach, with assistance from Tracey Fuchs, Maddie Hinch and Javier Telechea, according to a release from USA Field Hockey.

The team is slated to play Argentina on Saturday, July 27, for its first Olympic game. USA Field Hockey has posted the team's Olympic game schedule online.

Other players selected for the team have competed collegiately across the ACC, Pac-12, Big East, Big Ten, Ivy League and Patriot League conferences. More information about each player is listed on the USA Field Hockey website.