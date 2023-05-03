Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan among top 10 states that love ice cream the most, data shows

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 3, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 3, 2023 02:15

(CBS DETROIT) - Summer is approaching, giving Michiganders the perfect opportunity to stay cool with a scoop of ice cream, and according to a recent report, Michigan is one of the top states that love ice cream the most.

GreatLakesStakes.com compiled data using Google Trends to determine which states seem to love ice cream the most regarding search volume from April 21, 2022, to April 21, 2023. 

The researchers created a point system for each state's search rank among vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, the most popular ice cream flavors according to Google Trends. 

Michigan ranked at No. 9 on the list regarding overall search interest in ice cream. 

Here are the states that ranked among the top ten: 

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Utah
  3. Delaware 
  4. Connecticut
  5. Maine 
  6. Massachusetts 
  7. Maryland 
  8. New Jersey 
  9. Michigan 
  10. South Carolina

For more information about the report, visit here

First published on May 3, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.