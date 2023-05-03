Michigan among top 10 states that love ice cream the most, data shows

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 3, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Summer is approaching, giving Michiganders the perfect opportunity to stay cool with a scoop of ice cream, and according to a recent report, Michigan is one of the top states that love ice cream the most.

GreatLakesStakes.com compiled data using Google Trends to determine which states seem to love ice cream the most regarding search volume from April 21, 2022, to April 21, 2023.

The researchers created a point system for each state's search rank among vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, the most popular ice cream flavors according to Google Trends.

Michigan ranked at No. 9 on the list regarding overall search interest in ice cream.

Here are the states that ranked among the top ten:

New Hampshire Utah Delaware Connecticut Maine Massachusetts Maryland New Jersey Michigan South Carolina

For more information about the report, visit here.