Michigan AG warns of Detroit Lions ticket scams

(CBS DETROIT) - We are days away from the highly-anticipated matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, and the Michigan Attorney General's office is warning fans of potential ticket scams.

State officials urge people to know the vendor they are buying tickets, do research, use a credit card, and shop from secure websites.

"Online ticket sales come with a certain amount of risk. It's easy for scammers to create a phony screenshot of a ticket that doesn't exist or has previously been sold — possibly more than once," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "If you're buying tickets to this weekend's playoff game at Ford Field, make sure the tickets you pay for are authentic and they will actually get you into the game. Only then will you be able to keep your enthusiasm and your finances secure as you defend the den. Let's go, Lions!"

Officials say two ways that some people can fall victim to a scam is through a payment or money app scam (Apple Pay, Cash App, etc.), or fake check scam.

Fans are warned to beware of someone impersonating their bank and alerting them of suspicious activities on their account, instructing them to send money to themselves. Other payment app scams include scammers claiming to be with a fraud department and asking to confirm bank account username and password and other information, and sending spoof emails claiming that an account is to be suspended.

If selling tickets, officials warn of scammers sending fake checks, possibly a cashier's check that is more than the amount and pretending that it's an error.