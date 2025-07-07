Michigan highway cleanups underway in "Adopt-A-Highway" initiative

Michigan drivers should be on the lookout in the coming weeks as participants in the Michigan Department of Transportation highway clean-up program resume their services.

The agency's "Adopt-A-Highway" began in 1990 and allows groups of three or more to adopt a highway to clean up. Last year alone, volunteers filled 36,000 bags full of trash.

Volunteers are still needed, and getting involved is simple. Members are asked to be at least 12 years old and adopt a section of highway for at least two years. There is no fee to adopt a highway; the transportation department will provide volunteers with safety vests, trash bags, and arrange trash pickups.

Their next scheduled cleanup is set to take place July 12-20. It is the second of three planned cleanups.

This year's final Adopt-A-Highway pickup is set for Sept. 20-28. If you're interested in joining the program, click here.