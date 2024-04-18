Michigan woman wins $2 million on scratch off after deciding to buy ticket on way to pick up pizza

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman who usually doesn't purchase scratch off lottery tickets is now a millionaire after she decided to while she was on her way to pick up a pizza.

The lucky player, a 41-year-old Shelby Township woman who decided to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Party Palace Liquor at 49133 Schoenherr Road. It was a ticket for the $2,000 Large instant game, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

"My husband is usually the one who buys scratch off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way to pick up pizza," the player said. "While I was waiting for my pizza, I sat in my car and scratched the ticket. It was surreal when I realized I'd won $2 million. I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn't wait until I got home!"

She recently claimed her prize, a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million, and she plans to use the money to take a vacation and pay her bills.

Each $20 ticket for the $2,000 Large game gives players a chance to win prizes that range from $20 up to $2 million.