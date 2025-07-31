Michigan State Police seize over $10 million worth of marijuana at illegal grow site

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

An illicit marijuana grow operation was raided Wednesday in Lake County, Michigan, with over 13,000 plants found in addition to hundreds of pounds of dried marijuana flower.

The street value of the items seized is estimated to be more than $10 million, Michigan State Police said.

Multiple people were also arrested on site, the report said.

Detectives with the MSP's Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section executed the search warrant at what used to be a manufacturing facility in Baldwin, Webber Township. The building where the marijuana plants were found was over 17,000 square feet in size, and the entire facility was on 19 acres.

Part of an illicit marijuana grow site raided in July 2025 in Lake County, Michigan. Michigan State Police

"Neither the property nor the suspects identified were found to have valid licensure through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, confirming this operation was producing marijuana contrary to Michigan law," the report said.

"Cannabis produced in illegal operations like this often contains harmful substances—including hazardous chemicals, pesticides, mold, and heavy metals — that pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers."

Once the state police complete their investigation, the information will be submitted to the Michigan Attorney General's office for review and "potential added criminal charges."