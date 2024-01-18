Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old Mia Ringold.

Ringold was last seen on Jan. 17 around 10:30 p.m. in the 19700 block of Evergreen.

She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 143 pounds.

Ringold was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

According to her mom, Ringold is diabetic and needs to take her medication, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5801.