Before sunrise on Black Friday, shoppers bundled up and lined up outside Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, eager to score holiday deals and kick off one of the year's busiest shopping days.

But for many, the day was about more than bargains.

For sisters Pam and Dinita, the annual trip to Twelve Oaks has become a tradition nearly three decades in the making. What began as a shopping outing with their mother has continued even after her death last year.

"Well, we used to do it with my mom, and she passed away just last year, so we definitely want to keep it going," Pam said. "But it's just a fun thing just for sisters to get together."

The sisters said the experience is as much about spending time together as it is about finding discounts.

"Great deals and having fun being with my sister," Dinita said.

While shoppers searched store shelves for Black Friday bargains, many also acknowledged the financial pressures families continue to face. Finding sales and stretching holiday budgets were top priorities for those heading through the mall's doors.

Dinita said deals at stores like Bath & Body Works were especially appealing.

"I mean, you buy three items, and you get more free, so that's pretty terrific, especially with the economy right now," she said.

Others came to Twelve Oaks to share the Black Friday experience with the next generation. Jessica Fairbanks brought her children along, saying she wanted them to experience in-person shopping and support local retailers and shopping centers.

"These small businesses are just trying to keep these malls open," Fairbanks said. "That's why I brought them with me. You get the experience of it, and it's a lot of fun."

As shoppers filled the hallways and stores throughout the day, many said the best part of Black Friday wasn't necessarily what they purchased. Instead, it was the opportunity to continue traditions, spend time with loved ones, and make new memories together.