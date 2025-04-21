Metro Detroit woman dies after crashing into bridge abutment on I-275

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

Police said a 25-year-old woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a bridge abutment Monday evening on southbound I-275.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls at 7:10 p.m. about a crash on the freeway and W. Huron River Drive. Troopers located a Jeep with damage to the front.

The driver from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman crossed all lanes and drove into the center median before she hit the abutment. The crash caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

"Investigators are currently trying to figure out why the driver lost control. We are waiting on ME reports and vehicle inspections. This crash does serve as a reminder of how important it is to wear your seatbelt," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw.