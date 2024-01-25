Several Metro Detroit schools going blue for the Detroit Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - Several Metro Detroit schools are going blue as the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Students at Huron Academy will have a casual day on Friday, Jan. 26, and can wear Detroit Lions gear or blue and silver.

Northville High School officials encouraged students to wear blue and silver for the exams.

"Mustangs, Friday is going to be another Detroit Lions Day!" the high school said on social media. "Let's keep the support rolling for their big game Sunday against the 49ers to go to the Super Bowl! Wear Lions gear or blue/silver for your exams! Go Lions! GO MUSTANGS!!"

Holmes Middle School in Livonia is also among the group of schools encouraging students to wear team colors on Friday. In addition, the school will be cheering on Jake Moody, a Michigan native and placekicker for the San Francisco 49ers. He played football at the University of Michigan, and his mother is a teacher at the middle school.

"With the big game on Sunday. It's spirit day this Friday!" Holmes Middle School said in a social media post. "An exciting one here at Holmes, because we're cheering for the Lions AND for Jake Moody, kicker for the 49ers (the son of our own Mrs. Moody)!"

Also, in Livonia, the Garfield Skill Center gave students a Lions Spirit Day to celebrate.

Swartz Creek Schools and Pembroke Elementary in Birmingham will also wear Lions gear on Friday.

The Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, in the NFC championship game. If they win, they are headed to Super Bowl LVIII.