Metro Detroit police investigating crash that left motorcyclist in critical condition

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Cass Avenue and Rome Plank roundabout.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cass when it entered the roundabout. The motorcycle then struck the curb and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The motorcyclist, who wasn't wearing a helmet, injured his head when he landed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police are unsure at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Clinton Township police at 586-493-7802 or Lieutenant C. Allis at 586-493-7935.