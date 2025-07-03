Metro Detroit man accused of shooting at two people faces 18 felony charges

A Metro Detroit man is facing 18 felony charges for allegedly shooting at two people in a vehicle on Monday in Redford Township.

Thomas Michael Contratto, 27, of Redford Township, is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and nine counts of felony firearm.

According to police, Contratto received a $1 million cash bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

Redford Township Police Department

At about 12:42 a.m. on June 30, officers responded to the area of Indian Street and Grand River Avenue for a report of a woman and a man being assaulted. A preliminary investigation revealed that Contratto allegedly fired a shot at a car.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, while the man sustained minor injuries.

Investigators arrested Contratto Tuesday morning as he attempted to get away.