Metro Detroit man faces drug charge in overdose death

A Warren, Michigan, man is facing a drug charge in connection with the overdose death of a 54-year-old man.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Aron Edwards Jr., 50, was arraigned on Jan. 16 on one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Edwards received a $50,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released. He is due back in court on Jan. 27.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 2, 2025, Clinton Township police responded to a home on Williamson Street and found two people unconscious and suffering from an apparent overdose. Prosecutors say that a woman was resuscitated, but the second person, 54-year-old Roger Benthal, was pronounced dead.

A toxicology report found Carfentanil in Benthal's bloodstream, according to prosecutors. An investigation led to Edwards.

"Many people do not realize the serious and often fatal risks they take when using drugs obtained off the streets. Lives can be lost in an instant. Drugs will not be tolerated in Macomb County, and my office will continue working aggressively to protect the safety and well-being of our residents," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.

