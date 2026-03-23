Metro Detroit Lebanese community hosts fundraiser for loved ones in Middle East

The Lebanese American Community in Metro Detroit is coming together to support their friends and family back home in Lebanon amid the current war.

Hassan Aoun, one of those who attended a fundraiser Sunday at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn, said he has lost many loved ones in the airstrikes in Lebanon.

He says the fear is indescribable as his parents are currently in the middle of the war zone.

"Just imagine when I hear there is an attack in their area, and I call them for three, four, hours and no one answers, or you lose the line, just imagine that feeling," said Aoun.

But he's being strong for his 7-year-old son. The two hosted one of the donation tables at a community donation in Dearborn.

"We feel we have the responsibility to help these people who are displaced to stay in a safe place," said event coordinator Osama Sivlani.

Sivlani says many of the Lebanese Americans who live in Metro Detroit are from the region currently being targeted in Lebanon.

Given the close connections, they are raising money and taking clothing donations to send overseas to help as many in need as possible.

Here at home, state lawmakers are encouraging federal leaders to stand down.

"We're using our voices to call on our government to do better to be the leaders we know we are and not follow the Israeli government of death and destruction," said State Representative for the Dearborn and Detroit area Alabas Farhat.