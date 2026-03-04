Metro Detroit leaders urge Congress to oppose war with Iran

Officials and activists from across Southeast Michigan were in downtown Detroit in front of the federal building on Wednesday, condemning the air strike on Iran. They are calling on congressional leaders to stop any further war.

"We are here in a moment when one person has illegally decided to go to war on behalf of our entire country," said Abbas Alawieh with Arab Americans for Progress.

Leaders emphasized their frustrations and fear that conflicts like these can create for all countries involved.

"Iran is not only unconstitutional, it is also reckless and dangerous. It puts American lives at risk and destabilizes an already fragile region and pulls us further into an endless cycle of conflict that nobody in America has asked for," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Hammoud reiterated that innocent people were killed in the crossfire, and recognized the American soldiers killed and those in the Iranian school who died in a strike.

Leaders on Wednesday emphasized that the billions of dollars that could be potentially spent on a war could go towards caring for Americans here at home, and said that the U.S. government should be focused on reducing conflict here at home.

"I'm here to remind us that we already have a crisis on our hands," said Detroit City Councilmember Gabriela Santiago Romero. "Our federal government is destroying our families here. Our federal government is already causing us too much pain. This is unacceptable."

Leaders are encouraging Congress to vote yes on the war powers resolution this week, which has prevented conflicts in the past.