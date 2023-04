MDOT: Construction in the Metro Detroit this weekend

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 6, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weekend approaches, the Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area so drivers can be prepared.

The construction includes road, lane and ramp closures on I-75, I-94, I-96, M-39 (Southfield Freeway), M-53 (Van Dyke) and US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

Here's the list of closures:

I-75:

Wayne - SB I-75, I-375 to Brush, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-4pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp closed to Allen Rd, Mon-Fri 8am-3pm.

I-94:

Wayne - SB French ramp to WB I-94, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - WB I-94, French to Burns, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - NB French ramp closed to EB I-94, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne - WB I-94, Conner to French, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB I-94, French to Conner, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB I-94, Haggerty to I-275, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-5pm.

I-96:

Oakland - WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-2pm.

Oakland - NB/SB Inkster Rd CLOSED under I-696 bridge, Mon 7am-4/12.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - NB M-39 ramp closed to WB US-12, Mon 7am-mid-June.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53, 12 Mile to Old 13 Mile, right lane closed, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Oakwood to Greenfield, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-mid-June.

Wayne - WB US-12 ramp closed to NB M-39Mon 7am-mid-June.

Wayne - SB Greenfield ramp to WB US-12, 1 RAMP LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-mid-June.