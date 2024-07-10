Metro Detroit family gives back to others impacted by gun violence

(CBS DETROIT) - A family who lost their son is giving back to others who have been impacted by gun violence.

CBS News Detroit first introduced you to Isaiah White last year. His family was suing Wayne County, claiming their son's cause of death was wrongly changed from a homicide to a suicide.

"Our main goal was to get justice and preserve our son's legacy," said Isaiah's father, Darren Pollard.

Although their case was dismissed, they continue to fight for their son and are looking for ways to heal.

"We wanted to make sure our son's death was not in vain," said Isaiah's mother, Melanie White.

"Why are we so cruel to one another?" said Kevin Barber Jr.

Barber lost his 17-year-old brother when he was shot and killed on his way home from school two days before Barber's high school graduation.

"I went into a state where I didn't want to communicate with people. I didn't want to go to college. I went into a state of mind where I was just lost," he said.

Baker met Isaiah's parents through Giving God the Glory Ministries, which connects people who have been impacted by gun violence among other things.

"Kevin has just been a blessing to us," said Melanie White.

Barber feels the same way, saying White and Pollard have given him comfort, support, guidance and the encouragement to go to college to better himself and his siblings.

"I'm their role model. So I have to show them that, yes, we have some tough times in life, and we have things that strike us, but we have to keep going," said Barber.

Isaiah's parents started the Isaiah White Scholarship, and are paying Barber's way through college in their son's memory.

"It doesn't take away the pain. But it does allow us to transfer that energy into something more positive," said Pollard.

Barber is a student at Jackson State University in Mississippi, studying accounting. Isiah's parents said once he graduates, they will continue to help other students through the scholarship.