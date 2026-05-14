Metro Detroit doctor convicted of illegally selling opioids, failing to pay taxes

A Grosse Pointe Woods doctor was convicted of illegally selling opioids and failing to pay taxes on those sales.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Peter Nwoke, 50, was convicted on charges connected to his medical practice, Divine Medical Care and Divine Medical Services, in which he charged $500 a prescription for OxyContin 80mg or oxycodone 30mg. The drugs were filled by the purchasers and then sold on the street.

Prosecutors say Nwoke deposited the money he received from the sales in 20 different accounts and failed to declare it as income or pay taxes.

Federal prosecutors say Nwoke underreported his income by more than $2 million between 2011 and 2013 and paid $29,424 in taxes when he should have paid $849,088. Officials say Nwoke incorporated two additional corporations, City Medical and Divine Medical Center, to avoid paying taxes.

Nwoke is due back in court on Sept. 10 for sentencing.

Nwoke has pending charges of false statement/perjury for his testimony at an earlier trial on the tax charges. The 2022 trial ended in a mistrial. The perjury charges were separated from the tax charges, and a trial will be scheduled at a later date.