Metro Detroit developer unveils bold vision to build city on Belle Isle

Having spent his career as a developer, Rodney Lockwood now has a bigger, bolder vision: transforming the historic island of Belle Isle into an all-encompassing city.

Rodney Lockwood

"It's a big plan, there's no doubt about it," said Rodney Lockwood. "We would do it with it no federal money, or state money, or taxpayer money. It would be totally privately funded. From a sizing standpoint, it would be the largest, privately funded project in the United States."

Places like Singapore or Dubai, for example, are used as a global hub.

Currently, Belle Isle is run as a state park by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Lockwood says he believes it's underutilized.

"Our plan is to maintain it as a park, but to take the underutilized portions and bring people in to live on the island; build a community of up to 50,000 residents. It's beautifully located. This would really be ideal to establish a community there," he said.

Rodney Lockwood

Lockwood's vision includes a walkable city with a monorail, restaurants, homes, office and retail space, and much more.

The total estimated cost of the project is $50 billion.

"It's going to require a fair amount of capital, but with the proper structure, it can be done," said Lockwood.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan DNR for comment. Parks and Recreation Division Assistant Chief Tom Bissett issued the following statement:

"This proposal is not something the Michigan DNR has been involved in and it's not something the state is considering. Since assuming management of Belle Isle in 2014 through a lease with the city, the state has focused on investing in the historic park, recognizing the central role Belle Isle plays in the life of Detroit and its residents. Through 2025, the state and partners have devoted more than $178 million in operational and capital investments to Belle Isle, which sees 5.5 million visitors annually and is Michigan's most visited state park. The DNR is proud of the role we've played in that partnership."

Rodney Lockwood

Meantime, this project remains in the planning stages with Lockwood and his team meeting with local, state and federal leaders to build support for what he calls the Belle Isle Freedom City.