Detroit-area deputy dives out of way before driver crashes into his patrol car

(CBS DETROIT) - A sheriff's deputy in Metro Detroit had to dive out of the way before a car smashed into the back of his patrol vehicle early Monday.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

At 12:30 a.m. on May 6, Macomb County Deputy Lukas Gjelaj responded to westbound I-94 and Little Mack to assist Clinton Township officers with shutting down the freeway following a crash.

The deputy put his patrol car in the far left lane of the freeway with the lights as he was putting flares across the freeway to divert traffic to the Harper Road North exit. When doing this, he saw a white Kia Sorento heading toward him at a high speed.

He realized the vehicle wasn't going to stop and dove out of the way, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The white vehicle crashed into the back of the patrol car, leaving both totaled.

Officials say the driver, 18, and the passenger, 19, both Port Huron men, were taken to a local hospital for a follow-up check. The driver didn't show any signs of impairment.

The deputy was also taken to a local hospital to be checked.