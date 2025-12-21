Metro Detroit group pays tribute to residents who died while experiencing homelessness

A candle was placed by each photo of a person in Metro Detroit who died this year while experiencing homelessness.

They may not have had a place to call their own, but the community at St. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church in Detroit considered them family.

"Everybody's life deserves to be celebrated. We want to remember those who may have gone through difficult times," said Adrinne Polumbo with the Pope Francis Center.

For almost a decade, the pews at the church have filled with volunteers and workers who were close to those who passed.

CBS News Detroit spoke with a caseworker who works with people who are homeless, and she has been told that those who are homeless feel disconnected from society and are just looking for a friendly face.

As the oldest church in Detroit, they have opened their doors to anyone who needs food, clothes, a place to stay or just someone to talk to.

During these cold months, having consistent help is key to keeping the homeless community alive.

"There's always more that we can do during these really cold temperatures; even more support is always needed," said Polumbo.