Could Metro Detroit become a hub for film production?

(CBS DETROIT) - "We have the four seasons, we're surrounded by the lakes, we have sand dunes, we have everything here that it would take to make a movie," says executive film producer Kathy Reinhold.

Not only does Reinhold work on films, but she's also an ambassador for the Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce. She wants to bring studios to Macomb County.

"I don't think there's a lot of opportunities for people, but I think there's a lot of people who want opportunities, and we're here to basically provide that," says actor Alexander Wraith.

Shooting films in Michigan and bringing his studio to Metro Detroit is something Wraith wants to do in the coming years. Not only is he a fan of the four seasons, he thinks there's a market for the jobs it could bring.

In July 2023, House Bill 4908 was introduced as lawmakers in Michigan's Legislature are pushing for new tax credits.

The Michigan Multimedia Jobs Act would give tax credits to studios that spend a certain amount of money on vendors and personnel from Michigan.

The bill is currently in limbo, as versions of it were referred to committees in both the House and Senate. However, the current session is over.

"We're hoping to do five or six movies out here a year here in Michigan. We want some land. We want to build some studios. We want to have a nice hub here," Reinhold said. She added that there are a couple of properties in Chesterfield she's looking into how to develop, but no decisions have been made yet.