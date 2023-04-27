Metro Detroit author helping kids find their superpowers with his debut children's book

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit author is helping kids find their superpowers with his debut children's book, "Finding Nylah's Superpowers."

The book explores building confidence and being yourself.

"Finding Nylah's Superpowers is my first baby," author Marc Davis said.

His first baby and first book. Davis says the book was born out of necessity.

"Self-confidence is one of the most important assets you can have," Davis said.

That's why his children's book explores the topic in a relatable way. Young readers join the main character, Nylah, on her journey of discovering her superpowers.

"No matter where you're at, no matter what room you walk into, you can be yourself, and that is your true superpower," he said.

A message Davis hopes resonates with everyone who picks up the book. When Nylah faces challenges, it builds her confidence, teaching readers at a very young age the power of believing in you.

"You can just be yourself and that's enough," Davis said.

According to Davis, a second book is in the works. His goal is to create a multi-part series.