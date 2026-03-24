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Meteor shower to continue, fireball seen over Michigan Monday

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A meteor was seen in parts of Michigan Monday night, with photos and videos shared widely on social media.

It's the latest in a series of meteor and fireball sightings that has been getting attention across the country, including one on March 17 that broke apart over Ohio, one on March 21 that was seen in Texas and one on March 22 that was seen in California.

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A meteor shower noticed during March 2026 has been tracked to the Puppis Constellation. CBS News Detroit

NASA's fireball database is showing over 20 such incidents in the past three weeks. 

CBS News Detroit meteorologist Vytas Reid said the latest burst is part of the Puppis Constellation meteor shower, which started March 21 and is expected to continue until March 27.

If you have weather photos from Southeast Michigan that you would like to share with our audience, whether the images are of meteors or storm damage, you are welcome to join our Weather Watcher Network and send them along.

Vytas Reid contributed to this report.

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