Meteor shower to continue, fireball seen over Michigan Monday

A meteor was seen in parts of Michigan Monday night, with photos and videos shared widely on social media.

It's the latest in a series of meteor and fireball sightings that has been getting attention across the country, including one on March 17 that broke apart over Ohio, one on March 21 that was seen in Texas and one on March 22 that was seen in California.

A meteor shower noticed during March 2026 has been tracked to the Puppis Constellation. CBS News Detroit

NASA's fireball database is showing over 20 such incidents in the past three weeks.

CBS News Detroit meteorologist Vytas Reid said the latest burst is part of the Puppis Constellation meteor shower, which started March 21 and is expected to continue until March 27.

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