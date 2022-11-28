Metallica coming to Detroit next year for back-to-back concerts

(CBS DETROIT) - Headbangers will have two nights to rock with Metallica in Detroit next November. The iconic metal band promises a "No repeat Weekend" for fans who attend both concerts.

The M72 World Tour will visit 22 cities in 2023 and 2024. Metallica will play two-nights in each city, with each night having a different set list and different opening bands.

The Detroit shows are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 and Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. The opening bands Friday night are Pantera and Mammoth WVH. Fans will see Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills the following Sunday. Unlike previous stadium shows, Metallica said they will play in the middle of the field.

Fans who purchase tickets in the "Snake Pit" will be in the center of the stage, giving them a 360-degree view of the show.

The tour will kick it off in Europe at the end of April 2023, about a week after the release of its 12th studio album "72 Seasons." It will be the first studio album released by the iconic metal band since the 2016 release of "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct."

Presales begin Wednesday for Metallica Fan Club members. For everyone else who can attend both shows, sales for two-day discount tickets begin Friday. Single-day tickets will be available starting Jan. 20, 2023.