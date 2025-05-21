Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater reopens in Monroe this week, with a new rule

In a matter of days, the Memory Lane Drive-In movie theater will reopen under new rules that the operators hope will keep the theater running for years to come.

Memory Lane opened in 2021 on the site of the former Denniston Drive-In, which closed in 1985. The selections there have traditionally included a mix of first-run and retro films.

"Memory Lane is special because it's something that people want to come to. It's a destination generation after generation, and that's what we want," said Sue Christy, who is stepping in to help run the theater alongside her husband.

In recent years, the drive-in was struggling to stay afloat. Among the reasons for that was dwindling attendance.

"We want to be open, we want to serve our customers. Customers are everything to us," Christy said. "Movies are fabulous, but if you don't have the customers, you don't have nothing."

Another reason the theater was having trouble making ends meet was that attendees often brought in their own food. Christy explained that much of the money from movie ticket sales goes right back to the movie studios and distributors. Without income from their own food sales, the business is hard to run.

Because of that, the drive-in is trying out a new rule: If you want to bring a picnic, you'll need to pay the $20 fee to bring in outside food and drinks. The hope, she said, is to encourage people to try the drive-in's snacks.

"We have it here. You don't have to go anywhere else," Christy said.

The theater will be showing first-run movies of all genres. Christy said their two screens mean they can have a family-friendly movie on one and a date night movie on the other.

She said she's excited and nervous to see the drive-in come back to life.

"But it's a good nervous and I look forward to it, to the whole season," Christy said.

Elle Meyers Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

