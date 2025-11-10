Melvindale police officers help deliver baby in parking lot

A group of police officers in Melvindale, Michigan, is being praised for their help in delivering a baby this weekend.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, a patrol officer spotted a red pick-up truck traveling at high speed in the area of Oakwood Boulevard and Allen Road.

"He spun around, caught up to him, pulled him over in between a Mexican restaurant and a phone store," said Interim Police Chief Christopher Egan.

That's when the officer discovered the woman passenger was in active labor. Backup arrived in the form of senior officer Corporal Mohamed Hacham, who calls dispatch and hears a familiar voice on the line.

It was his brother, Joe Hacham.

"You can imagine a young officer in his 20s who's never had a child, all of a sudden, that has to deliver a baby in a parking lot when he heard his brother's voice. Mohamed (Hachem) said that calmed him down," Egan said.

Joe Hacham keeps his promise, staying on the line the whole time.

"When I watched the video, I was very impressed. Very calm, talked his way through it. Took instruction from someone that wasn't there. That's hard to do," said Assistant Police Chief Darryl Campbell.

By the time the ambulance arrives, the baby is out, and it's time to cut the umbilical cord. About five minutes passed between the initial traffic stop and the baby's delivery.

"She was terrified, and they did exactly what they should have done, and very proud of our whole entire team," Egan said.

Police later visited the family in the hospital. According to the baby's mother, Maria, this was the first time she had ever been pulled over by police. The whole family, including beautiful baby girl Galilea, is now home and doing well.

"It was a positive experience. It kind of changed her perspective on law enforcement, so I really appreciate that," Egan said.