Meijer to bring a small-format market to Taylor, city officials said

Meijer Market, a small-format grocery store, is in the works for the City of Taylor, Michigan.

The City of Taylor said its Planning Commission approved the plans at its May 6 meeting. The construction date and potential opening date have not been announced.

The Meijer Market will be built at 8000 Telegraph Road, at the northeast corner of Telegraph and Champaign, adjacent to an existing shopping center. A Sheetz convenience store and gas station is in the works for the southwest corner of Telegraph and Champaign.

The grocery store with a drive-through pharmacy will be just over 75,000 square feet in size, or about one-fourth the size of a Meijer Supercenter that also sells general merchandise and household goods, city officials said. The Meijer Market stores feature Michigan-made or locally-grown items in their selections of baked goods, wines and other specialty foods.

This will be the third new grocery store opening in Taylor in about a year, city officials said. Aldi has built a new store on Eureka Road, and Kroger is planning a second grocery store near the corner of Telegraph and Eureka.

"These major grocery stores not only offer shopping variety and opportunities, but they also bring really solid jobs," Mayor Tim Woolley said. "This is tremendous news for Taylor."

Meijer is a family-owned retail chain based in Grand Rapids, primarily doing business in the Midwest. The company opened its first grocery store in 1934 and its first supercenter in 1962. It now has four store formats within its brand: supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations.