Measles outbreak reported in Washtenaw County after 3 linked cases detected, officials say

Michigan health officials have identified a measles outbreak in Washtenaw County after three linked cases were reported since March 12.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Washtenaw County Health Department say that there are no new public exposure sites in the state. The initial case reported in the county was associated with travel to Florida, officials say.

"Our team is working very hard to contain this outbreak as much as possible," said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, Washtenaw County Health Department medical director. "It saves valuable time and resources when people are fully protected through vaccination and allows us to focus where people may be vulnerable because they're too young for vaccination, immunocompromised or pregnant."

According to MDHHS, an outbreak is identified when there are three or more related cases. Officials say that in the first three months of 2026, more than 1,350 measles cases have been reported across 31 states.

Officials urge families to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines, especially if traveling.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth, and a rash that starts as flat red spots on the face and spreads to the arms and legs. Officials say symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after contact and can take up to 21 days. People can be infected by someone whose symptoms have not yet appeared.

"Measles cases are spreading like wildfire this year, and with families traveling over spring break the risk of exposure increases," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "In this case, what happens on spring break does not stay on spring break. Measles is incredibly transmissible and can easily travel home with us, infecting others in our schools and communities. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles. We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine."

Note: The video above previously aired on March 11, 2026.