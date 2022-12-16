Watch CBS News
MDOT: Here's a list of weekend road closures in Metro Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

In addition to the list they released, a portion of I-94 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

During this closure crews will close both directions of I-94 between I-75 and M-10 to work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges.

Here's a list of other construction happening in the Metro Detroit area over the weekend:

I-75:

Wayne - SB I-75 CLOSED, Clark to Springwells, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl all ramps AND Ambassador bridge ramp to SB 75.

Wayne - SB I-75, Clark to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., then closed.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB Vernor/I-75 Service Dr RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

I-94:

Wayne - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED M-10/Lodge to I-75, Fri 5 a.m. -Tue 5 a.m., incl all ramps.

AND

Wayne - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED I-96 to M-10, Fri 9 p.m. - Sun 9 p.m., incl. all ramps.

Wayne - EB I-94, Moross to Allard, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB Moross RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB Mt Elliot/Harper RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96, South Hill to Old Plank, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - EB/WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

M-10:

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Sun 9 p.m.

Wayne - WB Forest RAMP CLOSED to NB M-10, Fri 5 a.m. - Tue 5 a.m.

M-153: (Ford Road)

Wayne - WB M-153/Ford, M-39/Southfield to Evergreen, 2-3 LANES OPEN, Mon 9 a.m. - Wed 4 p.m.

US-24:

Oakland - NB US-24, Walton Blvd to Andersonville, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - Fri 12/23/22.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

