MDOT: Construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
I-75:
- Oakland - NB I-75, Holly to Lahring Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 4am-Th 2pm.
- Oakland - SB I-75, Lahring to Holly Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 10am-Th 9pm.
- Oakland - EB/WB Lahring Rd CLOSED over I-75, Mon 7am-late Sept.
- Oakland – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to M-24 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.
- Oakland - NB I-75, Sashabaw to Clarkston, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
- Oakland - NB I-75, Woodward Heights Blvd to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
- Wayne - NB I-75, Springwells to Clark St, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm and Sat 9am-6pm.
- Wayne - NB I-75, Goddard to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Mon 6am.
I-94:
- Macomb - EB I-94, Masonic Blvd to 14 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.
- Macomb - WB I-94, 9 Mile to 8 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.
I-96:
- Wayne – EB/WB I-96 Local lanes CLOSED, M-39/Southfield to M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
I-696:
- Oakland - EB/WB I-696 CLOSED at Evergreen, Sat 7am-8am.
M-1: (Woodward Ave)
- Oakland - SB M-1 at Catalpa Dr, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-mid-Sept.
M-3: (Gratiot)
- Macomb - NB M-3, Cotton Rd to 23 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
- Macomb - EB 23 Mile, Gratiot Ave to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-8: (Davison)
- Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96 local lanes, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-24:
- Oakland – NB/SB M-24 RAMP CLOSED to I-75 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.
M-39: (Southfield)
- Wayne - NB/SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96 local lanes, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
- Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 37 Mile to Bordman, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.
- Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 12 Mile to Chicago Rd, Fri 9pm-11pm.
- Macomb - NB M-53 ramp to WB M-59, right ramp lane closed, Sat 6am-Sun 4pm.
- Macomb - NB M-53, 30 Mile to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
- Macomb - NB M-53, 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
- Wayne - M-85 CLOSED, Livernois to Campbell, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-97:
- Macomb - SB M-97, 9 Mile to Toepfer Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
- Macomb - SB M-97, Toepfer Rd to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
- Wayne - EB 8 Mile, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
- Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.
US-24: (Telegraph)
- Wayne - SB US-24, M-102/8 Mile to M-5/Grand River, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7am-Mon 6PM.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.