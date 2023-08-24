Watch CBS News
MDOT: Construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

  • Oakland - NB I-75, Holly to Lahring Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 4am-Th 2pm.
  • Oakland - SB I-75, Lahring to Holly Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 10am-Th 9pm.
  • Oakland - EB/WB Lahring Rd CLOSED over I-75, Mon 7am-late Sept.
  • Oakland – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to M-24 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.
  • Oakland - NB I-75, Sashabaw to Clarkston, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
  • Oakland - NB I-75, Woodward Heights Blvd to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
  • Wayne - NB I-75, Springwells to Clark St, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm and Sat 9am-6pm.
  • Wayne - NB I-75, Goddard to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Mon 6am.

 

I-94:

  • Macomb - EB I-94, Masonic Blvd to 14 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.
  • Macomb - WB I-94, 9 Mile to 8 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

 

I-96:

  • Wayne – EB/WB I-96 Local lanes CLOSED, M-39/Southfield to M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

 

I-696:

  • Oakland - EB/WB I-696 CLOSED at Evergreen, Sat 7am-8am.

 

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

  • Oakland - SB M-1 at Catalpa Dr, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-mid-Sept.

 

M-3: (Gratiot)

  • Macomb - NB M-3, Cotton Rd to 23 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
  • Macomb - EB 23 Mile, Gratiot Ave to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

 

M-8: (Davison)

  • Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96 local lanes, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-24:

  • Oakland – NB/SB M-24 RAMP CLOSED to I-75 Connector, Fri 10pm-Mon 6am.

 

M-39: (Southfield)

  • Wayne - NB/SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96 local lanes, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

 

M-53: (Van Dyke)

  • Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 37 Mile to Bordman, Fri 8pm-Mon 6am.
  • Macomb - NB/SB M-53 CLOSED, 12 Mile to Chicago Rd, Fri 9pm-11pm.
  • Macomb - NB M-53 ramp to WB M-59, right ramp lane closed, Sat 6am-Sun 4pm.
  • Macomb - NB M-53, 30 Mile to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
  • Macomb - NB M-53, 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm. 

 

M-85: (Fort St)

  • Wayne - M-85 CLOSED, Livernois to Campbell, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-97:

  • Macomb - SB M-97, 9 Mile to Toepfer Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
  • Macomb - SB M-97, Toepfer Rd to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

 

M-102: (8 Mile)

  • Wayne - EB 8 Mile, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

  • Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

 

US-24: (Telegraph)

  • Wayne - SB US-24, M-102/8 Mile to M-5/Grand River, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7am-Mon 6PM.

