MDHHS highlights new domestic violence hotline

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is highlighting the state's new hotline that provides live, one-on-one crisis support, during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Support is provided through the hotline to all victims, survivors, support people, and professionals who serve them.

Services are available 24/7 via phone, texting, online chat, or TTY, for those who are deaf or hard of hearing:

Call : 866-864-2338

: 866-864-2338 Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

: 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply) Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

: MCEDSV.org/chat TTY: 517-898-5533

In a news release, health officials explained that domestic violence involves behaviors used by one partner to maintain power over the other in a relationship, and it impacts all races, genders, education, and economic statuses.

"MDHHS is joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "It is incredibly important to provide support services for those experiencing abuse, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance."

For more information on behaviors to look out for, visit here.