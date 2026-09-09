Crews respond to massive fire at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods

Fire crews on Wednesday are at the scene of a massive fire at the Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

Authorities urge residents and drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route as crews work to address the fire. People are also urged not to approach the scene.

Witnesses tell CBS News Detroit that the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and spread into the attic.

"It's just devastating," said club member Ana Smith, adding that the section of the club where the fire is unfolding was renovated about two years ago.

Massive fire at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods. Screenshot taken from Eye on the Sky chopper video

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

The private country club first opened in 1917, according to its website. The club hosted the LPGA Wolverine Open in 1957, which was won by Hall of Famer Mickey Wright. The club offers dining, a pool, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball.

The fire comes more than four years after another Metro Detroit country club, Oakland Hills Country Club, was engulfed in flames. Oakland Hills' 100-year-old clubhouse reopened in April 2026 following renovations.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.