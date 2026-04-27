Oakland Hills Country Club celebrates reopening of clubhouse 4 years after fire

A fire ripped through a 100-year-old clubhouse at the Oakland Hills Country Club more than four years ago. On Monday, the country club celebrated its reopening, offering a look inside the new building.

On Feb. 17, 2022, a propane torch being used by workers caught fire during a patio construction project. No injuries were reported.

"In that moment, we didn't just lose a building, we lost a familiar setting for life's milestones," said Marc D. Ray, general manager and chief operating officer at the Oakland Hills Country Club.

More than four years after that fire left the clubhouse a total loss, a new 110,000-square-foot facility is finally open.

"We celebrate a new chapter, the opening of our new clubhouse to the world, which is witness to our legacy of championship golf and what defines this special place," said Michael Costello, president of the Oakland Hills Country Club.

The new clubhouse reopened to its members earlier this month, on Easter. CBS News Detroit got a look inside the regal interior on Monday, which is a replica of the old 100-year-old facility that hosted countless world-famous golfers, dignitaries, and even presidents.

The new building features artifacts from the club's past, giving the interior a more museum-like feel. Many of the artifacts saved during the fire came from legends who played and won championships on the world-renowned course, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Ben Hogan.

"We're so happy for Oakland Hills and rising above what happened four years ago," said Mark Hill with the U.S. Golf Association.

The timing of this new clubhouse is not just a big moment for members. Oakland Hills is set to host the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051 and the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042.