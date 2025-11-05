Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield talks next steps after election: "I am eagerly ready to get to work"

It was a historic night on Tuesday in Detroit as voters elected City Council President Mary Sheffield as their next mayor in more than a decade.

This mayoral victory is groundbreaking. When Sheffield is sworn in January, she will be the first woman to lead the city. It's a responsibility that Sheffield tells CBS News Detroit she does not take lightly.

"I feel great, I feel supported, I feel blessed to have this opportunity to serve, and now, as I mentioned yesterday, the work really begins," said Sheffield.

Sheffield is already a trailblazer in Detroit. She was the youngest person to ever be elected to the city council at age 26. Now, she is making waves again as Detroit's first female mayor.

Sheffield's top priority throughout her career and campaign has been putting people first, and it's a pledge she's committed to.

"We are launching the boldest, most rigorous, and inclusive transition in Detroit's history. One that puts our residents first at the center of shaping what's next for Detroit," Sheffield said. "So, it will have a city-wide survey where residents can participate and let their voices be heard through a survey. We'll also have on-the-ground opportunities through canvassing. The idea is that after this transition period is over, we will have 100-day plans that will be actionable items for various issues, whether it's housing or gun violence or neighborhood development or infrastructure, transit, to ensure that we're actually elevating the issues of community."

As Detroiters prepare for a new administration to lead their city, Sheffield shares the following message:

"We are not afforded the same federal funding that we had under the Biden-Harris administration, and so I would just say patience as we move forward. Just know that I'm always going to be as transparent as possible, ensuring that our residents know what we're doing, why we're doing it, and always making sure our residents have a voice throughout this process," she said.

Sheffield tells CBS News Detroit her "Rise Higher Detroit" transition team is actively looking to assemble its full administration team and is searching for people rooted in their communities willing to help move Detroit forward.

"I am eagerly ready to get to work and address the issues that have been laid throughout this campaign. This has been a very overwhelming but profound moment in Detroit's history, and I'm just honored to be a part of it," said Sheffield.