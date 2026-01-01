Mary Sheffield officially sworn in as Detroit's first woman mayor in private ceremony

The year 2026 started with history being made as Mary Sheffield was officially sworn in on Thursday as Detroit's first woman mayor.

Sheffield was sworn in by City Clerk Janice Winfrey at 10 a.m. in a private ceremony at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. A public event will be held on Jan. 9.

Sheffield succeeds Mike Duggan, who served as mayor for the last 12 years and is now running in the Michigan gubernatorial race.

"I am incredibly honored to serve as Detroit's mayor," Sheffield said in a statement. "This moment is bigger than me – it represents progress, possibility and the power of community. Together, we will work to ensure Detroit's future is inclusive, equitable and rooted in opportunity for every neighborhood."

Mayor Mary Sheffield takes the oath of office from Clerk Janice Winfrey to become Detroit's 76th Mayor. City of Detroit

Sheffield was elected on Nov. 4, 2025, surpassing her opponent, the Rev. Solomon Kinloch. She was first elected to the Detroit City Council in 2013, becoming the youngest member at age 26. In 2022, she was selected as the council president.

Before taking office, Sheffield told CBS News Detroit that she is focused on building an administration that can hit the ground running in her first 100 days. Within weeks after the election, she introduced 18 committees to tackle issues such as infrastructure, housing, and public safety, and created her transition team, which she named "Rise Higher Detroit."

"We're really big on this administration being able to deliver day one for our residents," Sheffield said in December.

Sheffield will spend Thursday meeting with first responders and stopping at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to serve meals.

"My administration will be rooted in service to others. On my first day as mayor, it was important for me to thank those who quietly serve our community every day, particularly our first responders and those providing critical support to our most vulnerable residents," she said. "Serving Detroiters and leading city employees effectively begins with meeting them where they are, listening and letting them know how much they are valued."

Note: The video above previously aired on Dec. 10, 2025.