Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield commits to public safety after being sworn in

History was made in Detroit on Thursday, Jan.1, 2026, as Mary Sheffield was officially sworn in as the city's first female mayor.

The city's 76th mayor spent her first few hours in office with first responders at the Detroit Fire Department.

CBS Detroit

"I just want you all to know that I see you, I appreciate you, and I'm looking forward to addressing some of the concerns that you all have," Sheffield said to first responders.

Police Chief Todd Bettison says this proves Sheffield's commitment to public safety.

"To come speak to your public safety workers, this is huge. It's not what you say, it's what you do, and you're showing by actions, already first day on the job," Bettison said.

The topic of livable wages was mentioned, which the mayor says is already a conversation with her team.

CBS Detroit

"We want to continue to build up our fire department and our police department, we want to retain, and we want to attract, and we want to continue to invest and protect in the men and women who serve this city every day," Sheffield stated.

The police department's fifth precinct was the mayor's second stop on Thursday.

"You all have my commitment to be a partner, to continue the work that we're doing to drive crime down, and I wanted to be here personally to say thank you for your sacrifice," said Sheffield.

CBS Detroit

Keeping to the core of her campaign promise, the mayor also stopped by the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to serve the people of Detroit.

"Hopefully she continues to do what she set out to do and keep the city on top," said Detroit resident Chauncey Davis.

CBS Detroit

Detroit's neighborhoods are what Sheffield says is the heart of the community.

"It's just important that as I take office today in serving these next four years that everyone feels that I am their mayor," she said.

The mayor says throughout this month, her team will announce more appointments and initiatives, including a big announcement that's expected on Monday, Jan. 5, that will directly impact families.