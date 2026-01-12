Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announces major moves in fight against poverty

Nearly two weeks into her role as Detroit mayor, Mary Sheffield has hit the ground running with some major moves in the city.

Last week, the mayor announced Rx Kids, a cash assistance program to help mothers and babies. And on Monday, Jan. 12, that momentum continues.

"I believe that as Detroit rises, that it means nothing if the people and the families of our city aren't rising as well," said Sheffield.

CBS Detroit

In her second announcement as mayor, Mary Sheffield once again put people first by investing directly in Detroit's most vulnerable.

"Today, I am proud to announce that we are creating the city's first ever chief executive of Health, Human & Poverty Solutions. This role is designed to bring national best practices, deep research, and real accountability to how we fight poverty and improve outcomes for our residents," Sheffield said.

Dr. Luke Shaefer is the person Sheffield chose to lead this position. The goal is to bridge the gap of poverty and give struggling families the tools they need to thrive.

"Everything we do is going to be data-driven. We're going to learn what works in other cities, we're going to double down on what we're doing already that's working, and we will rigorously examine our programs and understand where people get stuck, where systems break down," Shaefer stated.

Sheffield says Schafer will also oversee the Detroit Health Department, the Office of Immigrant Affairs and the brand-new office that her administration is forming called the Human Homeless and Family Services Department. That department will be led by a public servant, advocate, Detroit native and attorney, director Benita Miller.

Dr. Luke Shaefer, Detroit's first ever Chief Executive of Health, Human & Poverty Solutions. CBS Detroit

Also on Monday, the mayor made an appearance outside the Crystal Motel, where a human trafficking resource sign is now required to hang in the lobby.

Beginning Monday, it's now a law in the city of Detroit for every motel and hotel to have that signage. Crystal Motel is the first of a couple of hundred motels and hotels to receive the placard.

"We want the public to utilize the numbers and don't be afraid to call because often times people say I don't want to get involved and what if I'm wrong, so you do nothing. And so, we're encouraging that when you get the feeling...just do something," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

"It's just not someone being held against their will for sexual purposes; it also could be against their will for labor purposes. Free labor. So that's why we're here today to make sure every motel and hotel owner knows that as of today they have to have that sign," said Detroit City Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway.