Michigan Rx Kids, which provides cash directly to new mothers, expanding to Detroit

Detroit has become the largest city to participate in Michigan State University's Rx Kids program, a public-private partnership that gives cash to new mothers during the baby's first six months of life.

Mayor Mary Sheffield made the announcement Monday. It is one of the first major policy initiatives of her administration, as she took office at the start of the new year.

Enrollment will begin in the next few weeks, with a date to be announced.

"Detroit has always been a city that leads with heart and courage, and today we are once again setting a national standard by ensuring that every mother has real support, and every baby has a strong start," Sheffield said.

Rx Kids is already available in several other Wayne County communities; specifically Dearborn, Highland Park, Inkster, Hamtramck, Melvindale and River Rouge.

The Rx Kids project launched in 2024 in Flint and has expanded to several other communities across the state. The intention is to provide money directly to families during a time when income frequently drops due to a mother not earning her usual pay, while expenses are high relating to newborn care and needs.

This program is expected to help the families of nearly 8,000 Detroit babies that are born each year. Eligible Detroit mothers will receive $1,500 during pregnancy, along with $500 per month during the baby's first six months, for a total of $4,500. There are no strings attached to the grants. The State of Michigan, along with philanthropic, corporate and local partners, financially supports the effort.

For its part, the City of Detroit will invest $500,000 each year for three years in partnership with regional and state foundations and agencies. Sheffield's office will also coordinate a community resource page to help direct families to other family and early childhood programs in the area.

Parents elsewhere in Michigan who have participated in Rx Kids report spending the money on expenses such as infant car seats, diapers, rent and utility bills.

"I'm so proud that Mayor Sheffield is expanding it into Detroit," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said about Rx Kids. "As families face the squeeze right now from high grocery, health care, and housing costs, we need to work together to make a real difference in their lives and ensure every baby born in Michigan gets a fair shot at a good life."

Dr. Mona Hanna, founder and director of Rx Kids, was among those who participated in the public announcement by Sheffield's office.