Mark Totten backs out of Michigan attorney general race

Mark Totten, a former federal prosecutor who was assigned to Western Michigan, has suspended his campaign for the Michigan Attorney General race in the 2026 election cycle.

Totten announced his candidacy in April 2025, at the time being the first major candidate to begin a campaign. He had previously run in 2014 as a Democrat for state attorney general, losing to Republican Bill Schuette.

Michigan's current state attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is unable to run for re-election in that role because of term limits.

In a social media post Tuesday, Totten referenced recent endorsement decisions by some major labor union groups.

"I have concluded there is not a viable path forward through an early endorsement convention," he added.

"While I regret that I will not have the opportunity to serve as Attorney General, I remain committed to this work and look forward to supporting the Democratic nominee and finding other ways to continue the fight for Michigan, for working people, and for our community."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who remains a candidate in the attorney general race, issued the following statement:

"While we did not always agree, I know Mark ran for Attorney General for the right reasons, to protect Michigan from an administration in Washington that is trampling on our rights every day.

"With so much at stake in this campaign right now, it's imperative that we unite as a party ahead of the November election. I look forward to finding opportunities to talk to those who supported Mark and find ways we can come together."