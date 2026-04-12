Shelter-in-place order issued for part of Marine City, sheriff's office says

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for part of Marine City, Michigan, on Sunday night, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The order is for the area of Union and South Water streets.

The sheriff's office has yet to disclose why the order was issued, though they said Sunday evening that there were "no confirmed victims."

Officials with nearby Cottrellville Township, Michigan, advised people in a Facebook post on Sunday night to avoid downtown Marine City "due to a possible active shooter situation."

Two law enforcement officials stand outside an establishment in Marine City, Michigan, on April 12, 2026. Dawn Cuthbertson

"Out of an abundance of caution, all residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the area until an official all clear is issued," The Office of Cottreville Township said.

A manager of Anita's Riverfront Grille on South Water Street told CBS News Detroit that customers are sheltering inside the restaurant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.