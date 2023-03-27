Watch CBS News
Marche Du Nain Rouge returns to Midtown with parade, costumes and more

By Luke Laster

(CBS DETROIT) - The sounds of live music and people dressed in their Marche Du Nain Rouge best rocked Midtown Detroit Sunday afternoon.

"We're just excited to be here for Detroit to really celebrate what it means to be a Detroiter," says Landsay Dowd, who dressed up to attend this year's parade and gathering.

Now in its 13th year, the parade recognizes a mythical creature, the Nain Rouge. Creative director for the gathering, Vince Keenan, says the Nain Rouge dates back to the founding of Detroit.

"Antoine Laumet de la Mothe Cadillac actually encountered a red dwarf of the Straits and what he did, probably not the best idea, was chase the Nain Rouge out of town," says Keenan.

One thing attendees do enjoy, though, is to party, dress up and have parades full of floats to help represent the citizens interested in this great bit of Motor City lore.

"Everyone's you know, going around talking with each other, commiserating and just uniting together as a city," says David Indig, who was dressed as a raven to celebrate.

