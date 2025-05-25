Marathon gas station employee shot during attempted robbery in Detroit; no arrests

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

A Marathon gas station employee is in the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery in Detroit Sunday morning, according to police.

The suspected would-be robber, identified by police as a man in his early 40s, went into the store on the 7500 block of West Davison Street around 10:30 a.m.

Police say there was a brief struggle between the employee and the man before the gun went off, striking the employee.

The worker was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the man was wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie, and left the area on foot.

No arrests have been made.

According to Sergeant Amber Roberson with the Detroit Police Department, the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the gas station.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1000, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.