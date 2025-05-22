Metro Detroiters hold rallies in opposition after House passes Trump's "big beautiful bill"

As President Trump's "big beautiful bill" passes through Washington, D.C., millions risk losing their health insurance. In Metro Detroit, community members took to the streets to ensure everyone knew.

On Thursday, the House narrowly passed the bill with a 215-214 vote. It addresses Mr. Trump's tax, defense, and energy priorities. The federal bill reportedly will cut spending on food stamps and over half a billion dollars in federal funds for Medicaid, which over 70 million Americans rely on.

Many people in Metro Detroit expressed how devastating the potential health care cuts could be.

"Medicaid cuts will affect me greatly. I'm fighting for disability assistance as it is," said recipient Krystle Devooght. "I'm on SNAP as well, so I'm at risk to lose food."

In Warren, a few dozen rallied in opposition to the bill in front of Rep. John James' office. James was among the majority of Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.

"It's not fair that my parents have to help their 41-year-old daughter," Devooght said when asked how she would survive if her medical coverage and SNAP benefits are changed.

Devooght tells CBS News Detroit that her spine is listed as severely disabled. If Medicaid is canceled, she isn't sure how her healthcare will be paid for.

"The congressmen and senators who are voting to take it away need to take my place. The people who pay taxes their whole lives aren't in a position to lose their health insurance," Raymond Patton said.

A similar rally ensued in Detroit. Retired horseman Raymond Patton said that if his benefits are changed, he's afraid his life of longevity will be compromised.

"I got arthritis in all my major joints; I'm in need of a knee transplant right now. And I don't have the insurance without Medicare or Medicaid," Patton said.

The Congressional Budget Office says millions of people could lose health coverage. While here at home, Michiganders expect those impacted to be far and wide.

"In Michigan, over 700,000 people will be impacted, and that's not a goal we are not about building walls, we're about building our people and community and helping save lives," one woman said.

The bill will next go to the U.S. Senate. If they make changes, it will go back to the U.S. House for another vote.

It could take weeks or months until Mr. Trump signs the bill.