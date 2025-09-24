Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of Michigan girl arrested in New York

Man charged in fatal Meijer stabbing, Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE facility, and other top stories

A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Macomb County, Michigan, was located in New York.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, the young girl reported the alleged assault on Monday. Investigators identified the suspect sometime later and conducted a search warrant, but the individual had already fled the area.

Police say the search warrant uncovered evidence of other possible victims, resulting in an arrest warrant.

The suspect, whose name had not been released. was located in New York and taken into custody. Eastpointe police partnered with the U.S. Marshall Service Office in Detroit and Buffalo to arrest the person.

The Macomb Prosecutor's Office is working to have the suspect extradited to Michigan, according to police.