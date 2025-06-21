Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured after being struck by truck in St. Clair County

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck by a motorist in China Township, Michigan, Friday night, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's deputy arrived at the crash in the area of Marine City Highway and King Road around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man, from Cotterville Township, Michigan, was standing on King Road when he was hit by an 18-year-old man driving a Ford F-150, the sheriff's office said.

The Cotterville Township man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

According to the sheriff's office, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash.

