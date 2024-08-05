Watch CBS News
Man turns himself in after smashing Michigan police car windows with an ax, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was taken into custody after he allegedly smashed the windows on Howell police patrol vehicles with an ax over the weekend.

Police say a witness called 911 at about 2:25 p.m. on Saturday to report a man using an ax to smash windows in the Howell Police Department parking lot. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. 

After investigators searched the area and obtained surveillance video, the man turned himself in three hours later at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, admitting to the incident.

Police say the man is known to local law enforcement and suffers from mental health issues.

A total of three patrol vehicles were damaged, such as broken glass.

Howell police say prior to the incident, the patrol vehicles were moved to the southeast side of city hall after the department moved to another floor of the building earlier this year. Officials say there has never been an enclosed area for patrol cars; however, the incident had nothing to do with where the vehicles were located or the construction at city hall.

The vehicles have since been moved to a secure location, according to police.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

