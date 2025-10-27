Watch CBS News
Man shot to death inside vehicle in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot Monday night inside a vehicle on the city's east side.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Larned Street, where they located the victim.

Police did not release details on the victim or a suspect.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

