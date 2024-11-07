Man killed, officer injured in shootout with police in Jackson County, Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has died, and a police officer was injured following a shootout on Wednesday in Jackson County, Michigan.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted of a suspect who allegedly shot his brother in Lenawee County. An investigation found that the suspect vehicle was located in Jackson County.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department spotted the vehicle in the 1000 block of Cooper Street and approached it. Police say the suspect fled the area at a high speed, prompting a chase by officers and deputies.

"Within the first minute of the pursuit, the suspect began firing a weapon at pursuing law enforcement. Multiple shots were fired at pursuing officers and deputies while the suspect attempted to get away," the sheriff's office said in a news release, adding that no residents were hurt.

Authorities say a Jackson police sergeant was struck in the arm and the bullet traveled into his body. Police stopped the suspect and shot him during an exchange of gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sergeant who was shot was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office says the deputy and officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Michigan State Police say the suspect may have thrown pipe bombs out of the vehicle during the chase. Anyone who sees a pipe bomb is asked not to pick it up and call 911.