State police investigating after man shot at while driving on I-75 in Oakland County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a man's vehicle was shot at while he was driving on I-75 in Oakland County Monday evening.

The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 24, on northbound I-75 near M-15 in Springfield Township.

The caller told state police that he was in the middle lane of the freeway when he heard a loud noise and thought something had struck his vehicle.

The driver then noticed a bullet hole, and the spent bullet lodged in the door frame of his vehicle.

In addition, he told state police that he saw an older maroon or red car in the left lane next to him when he heard the noise. The vehicle he saw also had a black plastic sheet/garbage bag covering the rear passenger side window.

State police closed that area of I-75 to investigate and found no shell casings. Troopers are working to determine if the shot may have been fired from a property along the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.